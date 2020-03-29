Driveway service keeps business on front foot

THE once loved driveway service at the petrol bowser is making a return to some stations across the region in effort to help slow down the spread of coronavirus.

Puma Warwick made the decision to move to the contactless service last week as greater restrictions were imposed on day-to-day activities.

Station owner Gina Kerr said it was an easy decision to make and one she hopes will ensure the future of her business.

“I’m just trying to keep my staff employed and stop the spread of coronavirus,” she said.

“Business is terrible at the moment, but it is for everyone.

“We can only hope this will help us in the long run.”

Situated on the outskirts of Warwick, the Puma was one of the first in the region to switch to the service, where station staff are tasked with filling customers vehicles.

While the response has predominantly been positive, Mrs Kerr said there were a few customers who were reluctant.

“99 per cent of people are happy for us to do it and there is one per cent who say they can do it themselves,” she said.

“A lot of people are very happy with it and want to know if it’s happening at all servos.”

Service stations, like the Puma, are still considered an essential service and will remain open, even with reduced hours.

Stanthorpe based nurse Luke Hancock was happy to use the service after travelling from the Granite Belt to purchase a new TV.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Mr Hancock said.

“People shouldn’t be getting out of their cars – they should be staying at home.

“I think this a good service and I think if more places did it, it would be great but the reality is if they can afford to do it.”

Despite business slowing down, Mrs Kerr is hopeful the move will ensure the security of her seven staff.

“They’ve all embraced it and they’ve really not had any hesitation towards it,” she said.

“If you put gloves and sanitiser out, they just get stolen.

“We’ve had a lot of caravans drive past but other than that, not a lot of business.

“We just have to wait and see if more people will come through.”