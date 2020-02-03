Menu
HEFTY FINES: Queensland drivers now face a fine of $1000 plus four demerit points off their license if caught by police using their mobile phone while driving.
Drivers to pay $1000 if caught on mobile phone

Saavanah Bourke
3rd Feb 2020 4:15 PM
POLICE are reminding residents of the hefty consequences that come with using or even touching your mobile phone while driving.

Stanthorpe Police Sergeant Daniel O’Dea said drivers needed to be familiar with the introduction of “massive fines” when using a mobile phone while driving.

“Distraction is a major contributing factor in many serious crashes, so please give your full attention when driving,” Sgt O’Dea said.

He said drivers caught using their mobile phones when driving could be fined $1000 and four demerit points, with double demerit points applying to a second infringement within 12 months.

“Driving while using a mobile phone in your hand is illegal – even if you’re stopped in traffic or at a red light.

“This means you can’t hold the phone next to your ear or on your lap, write, send or read text messages, turn your phone on or off or operate any other function of your phone including Facebook, Google maps etc,” he said.

Learner and P1 license holders cannot use hands-free, wireless headsets or speaker function when driving.

“Police recommend you turn your phone off before you start driving so that you are not tempted to answer it.

“Alternatively, P2 and open license holders can install a hands-free kit if you must have your phone on.

“You can use your mobile phone in your hand if you are legally parked. Parked means you are stopped and out of traffic lanes.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.”

