Paramedics have transported a man to hospital with head injuries following a crash in Nambour overnight.

A man is in hospital with head injuries after his car collided with a tree in Nambour on Saturday night.

Paramedics took a man to Sunshine Coast University Hospital following the crash on Brookes St at 11.46pm.

The man was in a stable condition.