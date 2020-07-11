Driver slumped over wheel, glass pipe on her lap

Police found Sally Sidari slumped over the wheel with the car still running.

A WOMAN was slumped over the steering wheel, the car was still running, and there was a glass smoking pipe on her lap.

Things could hardly have been more obvious to police when they came across Sally Sidari alone in her vehicle at night on Kinka Beach Rd near Yeppoon.

On Thursday the 48-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to numerous drugs charges, including possession of cannabis and amphetamines, as well as two separate driving under the influence charges.

It was 8.50pm on November 16 last year when police saw Sidari slumped over the wheel.

After they directed her to get out of the car, she did so but was visibly unsteady on her feet.

If the pipe on her lap was not a giveaway, another broken glass pipe found in her handbag was confirmation.

Inside the vehicle, police also found a clip seal bag containing 15.7 grams of cannabis and another with 2.56g of methamphetamine in it.

Two days later police executed a search warrant at a Tungamull property where they located Sidari sleeping in her car - this time she was in possession of cannabis and a drug utensil.

Just months earlier, on September 22, police had intercepted Sidari driving on Eagle Heights Rd at Zilzie where she returned a roadside positive to drugs.

Despite obviously having a recent problem with drugs, the court heard that Sidari's traffic history was "minimal".

The court was told that a marriage breakdown had contributed to Sidari's offending, as had a Lupus diagnosis.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke placed Sidari on nine months' probation to assist with her rehabilitation.

She was also disqualified from driving for periods of nine months and three months.