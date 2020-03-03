Menu
HIGHWAY CRASH: The driver was transported to hospital with minimal injuries.
News

Driver ‘lucky to walk away’ after highway crash

Georgie Hewson
3rd Mar 2020 8:30 AM
A WOMAN has walked away with minimal injuries after it appears she mistakenly hit the accelerator at an intersection and crashed into a moving truck.

The woman was pulling her SUV out of the Country Style Caravan Park at Glen Aplin early this morning when she hit the rear axel of the logging truck travelling north bound on the New England Highway.

Stanthorpe Police Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady both drivers were lucky to walk away from the scene.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said.

“There was extensive damage done to the car and the truck driver did an excellent job at ensuring his vehicle stayed upright,” he said.

The woman was transported to Stanthorpe hospital in a stable condition just after 5am. .

