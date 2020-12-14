Menu
A Cedar Point woman has plead guilty to driving recklessly, furiously or at speed or manner dangerous File Image.
News

Driver had ‘no knowledge’ passenger was on car roof

Adam Daunt
13th Dec 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 14th Dec 2020 4:58 AM
A CEDAR POINT woman will face sentencing next year after pleading guilty in Casino Local Court to driving recklessly, furiously or at speed or manner dangerous.

Hannah Buscall was found to have driven a Honda CRV in a manner dangerous to the public on Bariamal Lane at Cedar Point between 8:15pm and 9:05pm on September 11.

The court was told this involved the vehicle allegedly reaching 90 km per hour and swerving the car on the road.

The court also heard that one of the five passengers allegedly climbed out of the CRV and ended up on the roof of the vehicle while it was in motion.

In defence, it was argued that Ms Buscall had "no knowledge" of whether the passenger "climbed out of the car or was on the roof" and therefore her responsibility was "minimal".

A charge of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm was withdrawn.

Ms Buscall's boyfriend, who was injured in the incident, was present in court on Thursday.

Ms Buscall will be sentenced on February 4 and a full sentence assessment report has been ordered.

casino local court casino nsw northern rivers court northern rivers crime news northern rivers news
