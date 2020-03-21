Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FATAL CRASH: A Brisbane man, 54, died this morning after a crash with a semi-trailer.
FATAL CRASH: A Brisbane man, 54, died this morning after a crash with a semi-trailer.
News

Man dies after crash with truck on Southern Downs

Tessa Flemming
21st Mar 2020 8:02 AM | Updated: 8:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 54-year-old man has tragically died after a crash at the Eight-mile intersection, outside of Warwick, this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Cunningham Highway just after 1am on Saturday, following reports of a collision between a semi-trailer and a red sedan.

According to Warwick police sergeant Shane Reid, the Brisbane man was trapped inside the car as it burst into flames, and had sadly died by the time emergency services reached the scene.

As of 7.30am, the Cunningham Highway remains closed.

Sgt Reid said next-of-kin had been notified.

"Preliminary investigations suggest a vehicle travelled to the wrong side of road, causing a high-speed head-on crash," he said.

Dashcam footage was collected from the vehicles and will be as used as evidence in their ongoing investigation.

The 35-year-old male truck driver escaped without injury.

road traffic crash toowoomba warwick
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Queensland coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        News In this special newsletter, we'll help you catch up with all you need to know about coronavirus from the serious stuff to the ridiculous.

        COVID-19 puts region’s regeneration on hold

        premium_icon COVID-19 puts region’s regeneration on hold

        News The planting of more than 2000 trees to assist in the regeneration

        Stanthorpe teacher issues plea from Italy lockdown

        premium_icon Stanthorpe teacher issues plea from Italy lockdown

        News Teacher concerned her community is 'underestimating the epidemic'

        Seventh Aussie dies as infection spreads

        Seventh Aussie dies as infection spreads

        Health Australia now has 709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with seven deaths.