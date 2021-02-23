‘Driven by revenge’: Alcoholic dad tried to torch ex’s house

The 45-year-old Gympie man broke into the home of the mother of his children and tried to start a fire by pouring oil on the toaster. Picture: File

The 45-year-old Gympie man broke into the home of the mother of his children and tried to start a fire by pouring oil on the toaster. Picture: File

After already breaching his domestic violence order five times, a Gympie alcoholic broke into the house of his ex-partner using her letterbox before trying to set her house on fire.

The victim is the mother of the defendant's two teenage daughters and she took out a domestic violence order against him on February 12, 2020.

The man immediately breached the order by going to her house on February 13 and another four times after that.

Judge Glen Cash said on July 25, the man walked to the victim's house and pulled out the letter box, using the post to break in through the front door.

"You then poured oil over the toaster and the kitchen bench," Judge Cash told the court.

"You turned on the toaster intending to cause a fire … while there was smoke, no fire resulted, which was fortunate."

The defendant was later found by police at the pub and he was too drunk to be interviewed, the court heard.

Prior to the attempted arson, he also committed an unrelated offence where he threw a beer bottle at a different ex's window, smashing the glass.

The man pleaded guilty in the Gympie District Court to five counts of contravening a domestic violence order, two counts of burglary, one of wilful damage and one of attempted arson.

Judge Cash described his actions as "extremely serious" and seemingly "driven by vengeance".

"What you did was made worse by the fact that you committed it while you were subject to the protection order," he said.

"You're an alcoholic … if you do not avoid alcohol you're going to find yourself in trouble again."

After spending 209 days in pre-sentence custody, Judge Cash ordered the man be released on parole for 12 months, once his matter in the Magistrates Court is dealt with.