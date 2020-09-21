Drive-in cinema comes to Stanthorpe

HEADING TO THE MOVIES: Colleen Gibbins took to Facebook to share her idea for a drive-in cinema and was blown away by the immediate response.

A DRIVE-IN cinema is set to make its way to the Granite Belt this summer after an overwhelming response to one resident’s Facebook call-out.

Colleen Gibbins shared the idea on social media to revive the classic cinema experience, and more than 57 people offered their suggestions.

Ms Gibbins said the idea was brought on by the strict social distancing measures society has to adhere to with COVID-19.

“It’s just something to perk people up and bring us together,” Ms Gibbins said.

“To have a nice community event seeing as so many have shutdown, especially indoor events, because of COVID.”

The drive-in cinema is expected to pop-up at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds, where social distancing can be maintained.

With very few drive-ins left in the state, Ms Gibbins hoped people would get behind it.

“There’s a bit of nostalgia there that people my age miss; it’s sitting there with popcorn and sitting under the stars,” she said.

“I remember from my childhood, going to the drive-in you could sit in your car or outside, as long as you were close to the speaker, you could sit where you wanted.

Now heading into the logistics phase, Ms Gibbins said there was one part of the planning she wasn’t looking forward to.

“The worst thing about this will be trying to pick a movie everyone likes,” she said.

“I was thinking a double feature with a kids’ movie and then an adult movie.

“But I’m open to suggestions on what is played.”

