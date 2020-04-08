Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gabriel Caulton celebrated his eighth birthday this year at home in Bucasia. Picture: Tony Martin
Gabriel Caulton celebrated his eighth birthday this year at home in Bucasia. Picture: Tony Martin
Offbeat

Drive-by party for birthday boy a hit

Heidi Petith
8th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUCASIA'S Gabriel Caulton could not party with friends for his eighth birthday.

But his family did not let coronavirus restrictions dampen all the festivities.

After seeing drive-by birthday parade videos on Facebook, mum Heidi Caulton asked residents from the suburb for help to surprise Gabriel with his own.

About 10 cars took part in the drive-by celebration on Friday, which helped make up for Gabriel's disappointment at not being able to spend his birthday at Timezone, Ms Caulton said.

"I think it gave everyone five minutes to forget about what's going on in the world … it was a bit of fun," she said.

Gabriel thought it was a "great" surprise with people bringing him presents and a teddy bear.

"It was like a little parade," Gabriel said.

"Thank you everyone."

The novel drive-by parades have recently gained traction on social media as a way to celebrate birthdays while following social distancing rules.

birthday party birthday party covid-19 bucasia coronavirus mackay mackay region
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YOUR COUNCIL: Top eight determined

        premium_icon YOUR COUNCIL: Top eight determined

        News Stanthorpe will have three representatives on new council with outcome determined.

        Driveway tributes encouraged to honour Anzac legacy

        premium_icon Driveway tributes encouraged to honour Anzac legacy

        News The outbreak of coronavirus has seen traditional services cancelled but people have...

        Charitable organisations call to spread warmth this winter

        premium_icon Charitable organisations call to spread warmth this winter

        News Under the current circumstances charitable organisations around our region are in...

        A list of all the businesses still trading in Stanthorpe

        premium_icon A list of all the businesses still trading in Stanthorpe

        News The Border Post has complied a list of all our region’s businesses operating as...