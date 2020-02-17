‘Drink spiking’ costs woman $350 and her licence

UNLUCKY: A Laidley woman learned the hard way to keep an eye on her drink at all times. Photo Lou O'Brien / Sunshine Coast Newspapers

AFTER downing just one beer, a Laidley woman discovered she was more intoxicated than she bargained for - and the drink contained something other than what she expected.

At 10.45am on December 21, Sarah Jenkins, 37, was parked on Vaux Street, Laidley, after having just driven a friend home, when police came by to talk to her and ask her to take a roadside drug test.

To her surprise, the result came back as positive and she was charged with drug driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told Gatton Magistrates Court the test showed Jenkins had meth in her system but said the woman had no criminal history.

Jenkins' lawyer told Magistrate Kay Ryan that, the night before Jenkins was drug tested, she had finished work and gone to a pub in Goodna for a beer.

"She (said) she doesn't partake (in drug use) and she can only think that someone has spiked her drink," the lawyer said.

Ms Ryan told Jenkins her complete lack of criminal or traffic history made the situation more surprising.

"I don't think I need to have words with you about the danger of this type of thing because you've managed to keep yourself out of trouble, away from it," Ms Ryan said.

Jenkins pleaded guilty to the drug driving charge.

She was fined $350 and lost her license for a month.

No conviction was recorded.