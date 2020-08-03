Menu
News

Drink-driver: 66yo woman blows .110

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
3rd Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:53 AM
A 66-year-old woman drove drunk and with no headlights on at night.

It was a recipe for disaster, but fortunately Yeppoon police caught Susan Patricia Ryan before she harmed herself or other road users.

About 7.10pm on July 12, police saw Ryan driving along the Scenic Hwy at Yeppoon - she was struggling to stay within the lines on the road.

Not only did she record a blood alcohol reading of .110, she also had an open, half-consumed beer in the car with her.

In Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30, Ryan pleaded guilty to drink-driving as well as driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

The court heard that this was Ryan's fourth "relatively high" drink-driving reading.

Representing herself in court, Ryan, who works in the disability services sector, said on the night of her offending she was taking medication to her granddaughter who was having a panic attack.

Ryan said she made a poor decision to drive.

"I would like to acknowledge my apology to Your Honour and my community," she told Magistrate Jeff Clarke.

"I made a very incorrect decision."

In relation to her vehicle being unregistered, Ryan said she had not been aware that it was overdue.

"I know it is our responsibility as a citizen to, I guess be, well informed that what's due."

Mr Clarke fined Ryan $1600 and disqualified her from driving for eight months.

 

