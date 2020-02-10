DRENCHED: More than 200mm and counting

RAINY DAYS: The Granite Belt has had plenty of rain during the past few days.

THE Granite Belt has received nine times more rain from January 1, 2020 until now, than it did over the same period last year.

More could be on the way over coming days according to the Bureau of Meteorology’s Peter Markworth.

“There’s still the potential for some heavy falls,” he said.

More than 214mm has fallen so far this year.

That compares to just 22.7mm that fell between January 1 and February 10 in 2019.

A further 8mm fell on Stanthorpe earlier today.

“There’s still a severe thunderstorm warning current across all of the Darling Downs,” Mr Markworth said.

“There’s a bit of clear air around the Stanthorpe region at the moment.

“Hopefully some of those storms do make it down but given the line of storms has passed, it does make it a little more unfavourable.”

More of the same is predicted for tomorrow, with the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.

“They could be a bit more isolated but there’s is still the potential for some heavy falls.”

Anywhere between 10-30mm could fall, “but it’s tough to say how much any one location could get”, Mr Markworth said.

Temperatures will drop to around 25 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, approximately two degrees below the February average.