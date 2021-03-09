‘Dream come true’: Titans dynamo ready for Origin return

NRL 2021: AJ Brimson ready to return to State of Origin for Queensland Maroons

Queensland dynamo AJ Brimson is hoping for another crack in the Origin arena this year after a foot injury cut short his Maroons campaign in 2020.

Brimson spoke exclusively to NewsCorp Australia this week as part of the release of the sleek new Puma-sponsored Maroons 2021 playing kit.

The 22-year-old Gold Coast Titans fullback suffered a Lisfranc injury in his Maroons debut in Adelaide last November, ruling him out of the rest of the historic Queensland series win.

Titans and Maroons star AJ Brimson wearing the new Puma-sponsored Queensland jersey. Photo: QRL

His impressive performance at fullback wowed many Queensland fans, epitomised in his spectacular 49th minute try.

Brimson said words could not describe his chance in getting to wear the famous Maroons jersey in 2020 and was pushing hard for a spot in this year's squad.

"Last year was a dream come true for me," Brimson said.

"I was a very proud Queenslander growing up and never thought I'd get to put the jersey on.

"I don't really know what words to use. It was an awesome experience and so grateful to have got there.

"That's my goal to try and get that jersey again.

"Whether it is fullback, on the bench or in the front row, I don't mind.

"I just have to make sure I'm doing my best at clubland and work hard to get into that position to get that opportunity."

AJ Brimson impressed in his Origin debut scoring a try, but missed the rest of the series with injury. Picture: Brett Costello.

Brimson has fully recovered from his foot injury and had his first hitout during the Gold Coast's trial match with the Warriors in Lismore and will line up for the Titans season opener on Saturday.

Despite limited training during the pre-season, Brimson was confident he was fit enough to return to the NRL this week.

"It was a bit of a different pre-season," he said.

"It was shorter for everyone and shorter again for me so it wasn't ideal but in a way, I'm feeling fresh at the moment.

"You have to take the positives when you can.

"With the back injury last year, I was trying to enjoy a different side of things.

"I'm always pretty positive on this sort of stuff so I try and look at this in a good way.

"Hopefully when everyone starts fatiguing late in the year, I might be going alright."

