Dream come true for hardworking dancers

DANCE: Lucy Brander, Molly Vogler, Tayla Iles and Sophie Robinson, from the Diamond Dance Company, have been selected as dancers for Australia’s International Cheer Union World Championship team. Photo: Patrick Woods

DANCE: Lucy Brander, Molly Vogler, Tayla Iles and Sophie Robinson, from the Diamond Dance Company, have been selected as dancers for Australia’s International Cheer Union World Championship team. Photo: Patrick Woods

FOUR Nambour dancers have landed spots on Australia's International Cheer Union World Championship team.

Molly Vogler, 15, Sophie Robinson, 14, Lucy Brander, 16, and Diamond Dance Company head coach Tayla Iles were selected to represent Australia at the International Cheer Union World Championships held in Orlando, Florida in April.

Ms Iles, who runs the Diamond Dance Company with her mother, said they were "honoured to have been selected".

"We were all incredibly shocked and slightly worried at first as we all knew it would be a huge commitment to pull off as the rest of the team are in Sydney," she said.

"But we decided it would be worth the challenge and couldn't turn the offer down.

"We will train weekly at our studio via video with the other girls and will head to Sydney in March to train with the rest of the team."

Nambour resident Molly Vogler, who started dancing with the Diamond Dance Company four years ago, said the opportunity was "a dream come true".

"Finding out I was selected to join them in this incredible journey was the best thing ever. I never thought I would compete for Australia in a million years and when I found out … I was speechless," she said.

Competing in a team of 18 dancers the girls will compete in both a jazz and All Star

Pom group routine.

Ms Iles said the successful dancers, who were selected based on their performances at the Dance Worlds in April 2019, represented the growing talent in Nambour.

"It absolutely does show the level of talent we have here, and we are so proud of our girls and how hard they have worked in the studio over the past few years to get to this level," she said.