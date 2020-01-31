’Dream come true’: Critter set for title shot

Stanthorpe's Chris 'Critter' Brackin is gearing up for the biggest fight of his life.

BOXING: A title fight awaits Stanthorpe’s Chris ‘Critter’ Brackin as the boxing prodigy continues his rise through the ranks.

The 20-year-old will step into the ring on March 14 and aim to make it nine wins and zero losses.

There will be a lot more riding on this match however, as he goes toe-to-toe with 27-year-old Kyle Freiberg for the super lightweight Australasian title.

“We’re stepping it up this time,” Brackin said.

“Kyle’s from Brisbane and a very, very decorated fighter.

“There’s only one loss between us both in our careers (Freiberg is 6-1).”

Brackin isn’t too worried about the seven year age gap.

“He’s also an ex-French Foreign Legion in the special forces so I expect he’ll be very mentally and physically strong.

“But it’s nothing we can’t prepare for.

“I have all intentions of walking home the Australasian champion,” Brackin said.

The bout will take place at Smithy’s TGW Bring Back the Big Fights 25 at Rumours International in Toowoomba.

In the build-up, Brackin is training two to three times a day.

“This is a huge privilege for me.

“It’s not something I’ve dreamt about the last one or two years, a title like this is something I’ve dreamt about since I was 12-years-old.

“It’s vital I win this one because it’ll put me on a path to much bigger things in the future.”

Critter will have his Stanthorpe and Toowoomba support group around him in the lead up.

“I can’t thank them all enough,” he said.

To get tickets for the March 14 fight contact Smithy’s Gym on 4637 8298.