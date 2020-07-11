Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Dramatic moment girl pulled from flood

by Adrianna Zappavigna
11th Jul 2020 6:00 PM

 

Dramatic video has emerged online capturing the moment a police officer plucks an eight-year-old girl from raging floodwaters.

Ohio police officer Tom Cercek pulled the girl to safety after she was separated from her family as a flash flood hit.

The family had been swimming together at Bridal Veil Falls in Walton Hills' Metroparks on Tuesday afternoon, according to Fox News.

An Ohio police officer is being hailed a hero, after rescuing an eight-year-old girl from a flash flood. Picture: Walton Hills Police Department
An Ohio police officer is being hailed a hero, after rescuing an eight-year-old girl from a flash flood. Picture: Walton Hills Police Department

Stranded on the opposite side of the rapids, the quick-thinking officer tossed a makeshift rope down to the young girl, telling her to wrap the rope around herself.

The distressed girl can be heard screaming as the police officer hoisted her up to safety, yelling: "Help! Pull!"

Nearing the top, the little girl then told the officer: "Thank you, thank you so much."

There were no injuries, Fox 8 reported.

Originally published as Dramatic moment girl pulled from flood

More Stories

Show More
editors picks floowaters ohio police rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL UPDATE: How SDRC is working for you this week

        premium_icon COUNCIL UPDATE: How SDRC is working for you this week

        Council News The biggest council stories shaping the future of the Southern Downs.

        Sparky shocked at crown of Stanthorpe’s best

        premium_icon Sparky shocked at crown of Stanthorpe’s best

        News Four decades of experience under his belt, has seen a pillar of Stanthorpe’s...

        Real estate boom from metro buyers

        premium_icon Real estate boom from metro buyers

        News Agents on the Granite Belt are reporting a significant increase in those looking to...

        WELCOME BACK: 238,000 expected across Qld borders

        premium_icon WELCOME BACK: 238,000 expected across Qld borders

        News 238,000 expected to pour through Qld borders