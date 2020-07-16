Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay. Photos: Josh Camilleri
NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay. Photos: Josh Camilleri
Crime

WATCH: Dramatic arrest of man in Bunnings carpark

Aisling Brennan
16th Jul 2020 11:38 AM | Updated: 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested by police in a Bunnings carpark at Byron Bay this morning.

According to a spokeswoman from NSW Police Media, the arrest was part of a planned operation.

"A 44-year-old man has been arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station," she said.

"The operation relates to an ongoing investigation by the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad.

"Further information will be available in due course."

Eye witnesses said they saw the man arrested at 9.55am on Thursday at Bunnings on Bayshore Dr, Byron Bay.

NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay.
NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay.

More Stories

bunnings byron bay crime northern rivers crime nsw police force
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fresh scars prompt stern warning from fireys

        premium_icon Fresh scars prompt stern warning from fireys

        News A higher than usual number of burn permits have been issued ahead of a potentially dangerous bushfire season.

        JOBS: State to build Darling Downs homes to support tradies

        premium_icon JOBS: State to build Darling Downs homes to support tradies

        Property THE government wants Darling Downs builders to take their share of a $100 million...

        SADDLE UP: Pony Club set for first rally

        premium_icon SADDLE UP: Pony Club set for first rally

        Sport Eager riders will have the chance to put their skills to the test with Stanthorpe’s...

        IT’S BACK: Pig and Calf makes strong return

        premium_icon IT’S BACK: Pig and Calf makes strong return

        News ‘Desperate’ buyers rejoice as beloved Warwick Wednesday staple makes its grand...