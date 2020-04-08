Menu
STAY HOME: Darling Downs Health officials are urging people to stay home as the confirmed number of cases makes a decline.
News

Downward trend continues in confirmed coronavirus cases

Saavanah Bourke
8th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YESTERDAY was the second day our health region didn’t see any new confirmed coronavirus cases, with health officials wanting to see the trend continue.

Darling Downs Health said while this was great news, it didn’t change any of the social distancing restrictions that were currently in play.

“Regardless of where you live you should stay at home as much as possible and keep 1.5 metres away from others if you can work from home,” the service said.

As for the state, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Monday’s 14 new cases were an encouraging sign.

She said the welcome downward trend in new coronavirus cases was continuing, while testing for community transmissions would be expanded.

“Everyone needs to keep up their social distancing and stay in their own suburb,” she said.

Additional testing has been announced for people who are unwell, not just previously eligible testing groups, to gauge community transmission in Brisbane, Gold Coast and Cairns.

Meanwhile, Maritime Safety Queensland is processing requests from cruise ships to enter the Port of Brisbane to refuel and provision prior to the April 8 deadline to leave Australia.

coronavirus stanthorpe covid19 darling downs health services
Stanthorpe Border Post

