Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DOUBLE TROUBLE: Stanthorpe parkrun will be holding a NYD parkrun double, one in Warwick and one in Stanthorpe.
DOUBLE TROUBLE: Stanthorpe parkrun will be holding a NYD parkrun double, one in Warwick and one in Stanthorpe.
News

Double the fun for park runners

Saavanah Bourke
30th Dec 2019 10:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

START the New Year on the right foot, kicking off your new year’s resolutions with a bang.

There will be an opportunity for some midweek park running with a New Year’s Day double on Wednesday.

The first run will take place in Warwick starting at 7:00am heading to Stanthorpe for an 8:45am start.

As for the final parkrun of 2019 on Saturday, Stanthorpe volunteers saw visitors from Brisbane, Toowoomba, Sunshine Coast, Melbourne and even as far as London.

“It was certainly a fun morning at parkrun on Saturday,” a Stanthorpe parkrun volunteer said.

Karl Foskett joined the 100 club, running 100 parkruns and also volunteering 28 times.

Congratulations to Karl Foskett who joined the 100 club on Saturday.
Congratulations to Karl Foskett who joined the 100 club on Saturday.

Parkrun volunteers are encouraging people to start their new year on a high, welcoming all abilities and newcomers.

To be a part of parkrun register at www.parkrun.com.au and bring along your printed barcode to Talc Street any Saturday at 7:00am, or this coming Wednesday at 8:45am.

parkrun stanthorpe parkrun
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Angry bees swarm on police after a motorist hits their hive

        premium_icon Angry bees swarm on police after a motorist hits their hive

        Crime A HEALTH check ended with police deploying a spike trap and a woman crashing into a tree

        Women learn self-defence to remain safe in relationships

        premium_icon Women learn self-defence to remain safe in relationships

        Crime The women in this small town are taking self-defence classes.

        NO REJECTS HERE: Shoppers charmed by first-time worker

        premium_icon NO REJECTS HERE: Shoppers charmed by first-time worker

        News HOW one young boy managed to impress Rose City during the most hectic of holiday...

        2019 IN REVIEW: Humanity found in heartbreaking drought

        premium_icon 2019 IN REVIEW: Humanity found in heartbreaking drought

        News SOUTHERN Downs charities reveal what moved them to tears in 2019 and their...