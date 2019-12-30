Double the fun for park runners

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Stanthorpe parkrun will be holding a NYD parkrun double, one in Warwick and one in Stanthorpe.

START the New Year on the right foot, kicking off your new year’s resolutions with a bang.

There will be an opportunity for some midweek park running with a New Year’s Day double on Wednesday.

The first run will take place in Warwick starting at 7:00am heading to Stanthorpe for an 8:45am start.

As for the final parkrun of 2019 on Saturday, Stanthorpe volunteers saw visitors from Brisbane, Toowoomba, Sunshine Coast, Melbourne and even as far as London.

“It was certainly a fun morning at parkrun on Saturday,” a Stanthorpe parkrun volunteer said.

Karl Foskett joined the 100 club, running 100 parkruns and also volunteering 28 times.

Parkrun volunteers are encouraging people to start their new year on a high, welcoming all abilities and newcomers.

To be a part of parkrun register at www.parkrun.com.au and bring along your printed barcode to Talc Street any Saturday at 7:00am, or this coming Wednesday at 8:45am.