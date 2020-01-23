Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Double near drownings on Queensland beaches

by Cormac Pearson
23rd Jan 2020 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been rushed to hospital after two near drownings on the Gold Coast.

A 14-year-old boy was rescued from Main Beach at around 2:30pm Wednesday.

He was reportedly saved by surf lifesavers before being taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A 50-year-old woman was found by paramedic's fully clothed sitting on the edge of the beach at Broadbeach on Wednesday evening.

She was found near Old Burleigh Road at around 8:30pm.

The woman was treated and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

Show More
beach gold coast hospital near drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        98km/h winds as severe storms bear down

        premium_icon 98km/h winds as severe storms bear down

        Weather Multiple severe thunderstorms have formed in southeast Queensland and are heading east, with 98km/h gusts already recorded.

        Dam extension gets tick of approval from council

        premium_icon Dam extension gets tick of approval from council

        News Councillors give new food and drink outlet and function facility the green...

        Oz Day winners: Top citizens named

        premium_icon Oz Day winners: Top citizens named

        News A Stanthorpe teenager’s volunteer work and sporting success has seen him named...

        Dalveen tree species now on ‘critically endangered’ list

        premium_icon Dalveen tree species now on ‘critically endangered’ list

        News The Dalveen blue box is the first Granite Belt species to be marked as critically...