Crime

Double murderer moved to detention unit for fighting in jail

by JACOB MILEY
8th Oct 2020 11:54 AM
DOUBLE murderer Lionel Patea has been moved to the Townsville jail detention unit for fighting with another prisoner.

Prison sources confirmed Patea had been moved to the unit following the fracas. The nature of the fight, or when it occurred, is not known.

"Due to the privacy provisions of … the Corrective Services Act 2006, QCS does not discuss the individual management of prisoners," a Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said.

It's not the first time Patea has been in trouble behind bars. Last year, the Bulletin revealed he had been involved in multiple fights with other prisoners.

His lawyer Campbell MacCallum said at the time his client was a target for other inmate's because of his size and reputation. He claimed it was the other prisoners starting the fights.

The Bulletin reported at the time it was understood the fighting was a reaction to the prospect of spending more than three decades behind bars.

The revelations come as it was revealed Patea is seeking legal advice about suing the State Government about an injury sustained in a melee with prison officers.

But he is reluctant to put his name to the complaint because he doesn't want to be seen as a "dog" to those involved.

The former bikie enforcer is serving two life sentences for the unrelated Gold Coast murders of his ex-partner Tara Brown and pool builder Greg Dufty.

He is not eligible for parole until 2048.

Patea bludgeoned Ms Brown to death with a fire hydrant cover after running her off the road in a horrific act of violence in September 2015. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to her murder. A year later he admitted to being part of a group that beat pool builder Greg Dufty to death in the Gold Coast Hinterland.

