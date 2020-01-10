Double dipping risks well of water support for Southern Downs

DOUBLE CHECKING BOOKS: Granite Belt Drought Assist will tighten down on registration following reports of residential double dipping.

GRANITE Belt Drought Assist volunteers have been left bitterly disappointed as they reveal residents were caught taking up to 50L more than their weekly water allocation.

The water charity president Glenda Riley explained the organisation, which was providing residents on reticulated water with 20L a household, had taken tighter measures after reports people were using water pods to wash cars or water plants over the Christmas break.

“We’re really disappointed with the number of households taking more than their fair share,” she said.”

“This is not just a little bit, this is hundreds of litres.”

Ms Riley said she had heard of residents returning multiple times a week, or getting members of the same family with different names to co-ordinate pick-ups, therefore bypassing registration restrictions.

Ms Riley said it was an abuse of the charity, and donor, kindness.

“We’re just volunteers and it’s a blow to the generosity of us and our donors,” she said.

“They expect the water will be distributed fairly, and it has to be fair. Our supply is getting quite limited.”

“We had a man who lived in town, where water was coming out of his tap, insist on receiving 70L because there were seven people in his house. You can’t do that.”

While plans about the future supply of Stanthorpe water was uncertain, the organisation had been willing to supply town residents with the donation, but now, as carting and infrastructure plans got underway, the organisation would scale back.

They would also put in place tighter registration guidelines.

“We have got to be really careful,” Ms Riley said.

“Rural residents, that’s where we need to turn our help most. They have no water coming out of their taps.”

Granite Belt Drought Assist is the only water charity in the region supplying reticulated residents with water.

Granite Belt Water Relief founder Russell Wantling said he had no similar concerns with his own rural charity.

“I did read that (GBDA’s announcement) and couldn't get my head around it,” he said

“I think our drought-affected residents are pretty good, whatever areas seem to get rain we’ll get them going please give our allocation to someone else this week.

“I think rural people are generally very appreciative of what we’re giving them.”