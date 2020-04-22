Doors closed but business is booming

Yoga Tree Stanthorpe co-founders Maree Taylor and Majella Stevens setting up to stream their online yoga class via Zoom.

THE decision to take classes online after the doors to a Stanthorpe yoga studio closed has benefited the business in more ways than one.

Yoga Tree co-founder Maree Taylor said it’s not just Granite Belt yogis who are jumping in on the online action.

“We have been so overwhelmed with the response,” Ms Taylor said.

“We aren’t just providing a service to people in the Granite Belt but going online has allowed us to have people attend our classes from all over Australia.”

Ms Taylor said yoga lovers from South Australia, Western Australia, Sydney, Warwick, Tenterfield, Adelaide and the Sunshine Coast have joined the studios online classes.

“People that would of never been able to attend a yoga class in Stanthorpe now have the opportunity to do that.”

Despite the immediate success of online classes, Ms Taylor said it has been a huge ‘learning curve’.

“Teaching to a camera is very different to teaching in front of a class.

“It took us a while to get our heads around the online technology and learn to navigate the class from Zoom.

“But once we were familiar with all of that it has just taken off.

“It’s been fantastic, absolutely loving it,” she said.

Officially kicking off classes from Monday, Ms Taylor said there will be plenty more joining the new online attraction.

“We have plans to be adding more and more classes over time but we currently have meditation, breathing and all forms of yoga.”

Excited to continue the online approach, Ms Taylor said it is something she hopes to maintain once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

“Obviously we want the studio to open back up once all of this is over but we hope to maintain some of the online classes at the same time too,” she said.

For more information about classes visit Yoga Tree Stanthorpe on Facebook.