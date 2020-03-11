DON’T MISS OUT: Celebrate Granite Belt women

Young Madison Birtchnell will be the guest speaker at the Zonta dinner.

Young Madison Birtchnell will be the guest speaker at the Zonta dinner.

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day might have been and gone but an upcoming dinner will provide a chance to champion some of the Granite Belt’s best.

On Saturday, March 21, Zonta’s annual Yellow Dinner event will be held at the Queensland College of Wine Tourism.

Zonta president, Peggy Channon, said while the internationally celebrated day was on March 8, the dinner shouldn’t be missed.

“We need to be aware that there are so many really undersung women in the community who work hard, who contribute, who are not necessarily paid, in fact very often not paid for what they do as volunteers and without them the community would be so much worse off,” Mrs Channon said.

“Our area is bursting with women who are helpful, good, doing things unseen. There’s quite a lot of women who quietly work hard, achieve so much but yet just pass under the radar.

“We would love to see as many of you as possible there.

“Our guest speaker this year is the 2018 District 22 Young Women in Public Affairs recipient, Madison Birtchnell, and this should be an exceptional and informative evening of friendship and fun.”

Tickets are $65 and can be purchased from Debbie Wilmot at Gracious Giving.

Proceeds from the evening go to the Rose Fund, an initiative of Zonta.