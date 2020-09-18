‘Don’t know how you stop it’: Road safety advocates at loss

POIGNANT: A makeshift memorial at the scene of Monday's horror crash is a haunting warning for road users to practice caution.

WITH the Warwick community still grieving after Monday's fatal crash, road safety advocates are calling for safety messages to finally be heard.

Although Queensland last year enjoyed its lowest road toll in 50 years, this year's fatal crash tally has had an alarming step backwards, with 180 deaths recorded already.

None more shocking to Warwick than the tragic loss of community legend Greg Newey.

But Southern Downs councillor and road safety advocate Andrew Gale said it was the community's duty to seize the campaign while the wound was still raw.

"If there's a poignant time to be spreading the message of road safety, it's now. It's something that never goes away," he said.

"It's easy to look at last year's numbers and go 'that's not a lot', but every single one of those 217 had a soul, had family and had connections.

"And when someone gets killed in Warwick, high profile or not, even if you don't know them, you will know someone who will know them."

Particularly concerning to Mr Gale were police indications due care wasn't taken at traffic stops, contributing to the accident.

"A stop sign means you have to stop, whether you agree or disagree with it," he said.

"If you disobey a stop sign, there's a significant fine and three demerit points."

Similarly Warwick and District Road Safety Group member Graham Buchner said the Rose City's reckless driving had soared out of control.

"There has been an unbelievable amount of hooning," he said.

"Some terrific marks have been made doing burnouts and carrying on. The problem there is you can see it happening in front of you but by the time you ring the police, these fellas are 20km away."

With a son who worked as a truckie, Mr Buchner was no longer shocked by horror tales from our roads.

"He will tell you the stupid things people have done. Overtaking on double lines, overtaking in front of B-doubles," he said.

"They see it time and time again, and drivers just take even bigger risks. For all the accidents we have, they should really be double, triple, with the behaviour going on."

At a loss for how to eradicate the problem, Mr Buchner for now encouraged community members to report careless or dangerous drivers.

Contact Warwick Police on 4660 4444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 if you see concerning road use.