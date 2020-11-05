DON’T BRING US DOWN: Warwick students sing to be heard

RESILIENCE: Warwick Central State School choir leaders Mia Kierstenfeldt and Dakota Hocking (back) with Jordan McElhone performed a sign language version of You Won't Bring Us Down for the 2020 Music Count Us In.

RESILIENCE: Warwick Central State School choir leaders Mia Kierstenfeldt and Dakota Hocking (back) with Jordan McElhone performed a sign language version of You Won't Bring Us Down for the 2020 Music Count Us In.

STUDENTS across Warwick showed the nation it will take more than a global pandemic to keep them from the joy of music as they participated in the 2020 Music Count Us In event.

The national initiative encourages schools to come together to participate in a singalong and would usually be held at Leslie Park but this year required teachers to get creative.

Music teacher Jayne Shelley, who taught kids at Warwick Central to sign Auslan to the song, said it was a rare opportunity that couldn’t be resisted.

“The choir was so disappointed to miss so many events this year and this is giving the option where we still can,” she said.

“I can see them in the music room now and they’re ridiculously excited.

“Where life hasn’t been as exciting lately, this is something they can do.”

The Warwick Central choir perform You Won't Bring Us Down for the 2020 Music Count Us In.

Opting for “big hands” over big voices, the 2020 chose You Won’t Bring Us Down’ was also the perfect encapsulation of the sentiment.

Drawing upon youth standing for climate change and the recent Australian bushfires, Ms Shelley said creators in March could have never guessed its significance now.

“When you watch the video of the students who won the songwriting competition, you can see they’re sort of thinking about climate change, kids making a difference,” she said.

“Now it’s just become something else. Even if you’re stuck inside, you still have a voice, you can still be heard and still participate.

“I don't think anyone imagined Australia would still struggling back then. It’s quite serendipitous.”

