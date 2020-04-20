Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PLANNED BURN: Sundown National Park. Picture: Contributed
PLANNED BURN: Sundown National Park. Picture: Contributed
News

Don’t be alarmed: Park burn planned

Matthew Purcell
20th Apr 2020 10:24 AM

PARK rangers have told the public not to be concerned if they see smoke billowing from west of Ballandean.

A planned burn will be undertaken at Sundown National Park throughout all of this week.

Rangers will start the burn today, Monday, April 20, weather permitting.

“Rangers from Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services will be working on the planned burn for the rest of the week while conditions are favourable,” a spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said.

“The planned burn is an important part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

“As a result, smoke will be seen immediately to the west of Ballandean.

“The aim of the burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

“This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

“Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions,” the spokesman said.

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        46 more fines as coronavirus breaches pass $1.5 million

        premium_icon 46 more fines as coronavirus breaches pass $1.5 million

        Health Queensland police fined 46 people in the past 24 hours, meaning more than $1.5 million in COVID-19 infringement notices have been issued in the past few weeks.

        ‘Battleplan’ for 14,000 new jobs amid COVID-19 downturn

        premium_icon ‘Battleplan’ for 14,000 new jobs amid COVID-19 downturn

        Employment More than 14,000 new jobs would be created across Queensland

        ‘Never recover’: Beattie’s grim warning for economy

        premium_icon ‘Never recover’: Beattie’s grim warning for economy

        Business Peter Beattie’s grim warning if Virgin folds

        What school looks like for returning students

        premium_icon What school looks like for returning students

        Education Teachers, parents face unprecedented start to school today