Don’t be alarmed: Park burn planned

PARK rangers have told the public not to be concerned if they see smoke billowing from west of Ballandean.

A planned burn will be undertaken at Sundown National Park throughout all of this week.

Rangers will start the burn today, Monday, April 20, weather permitting.

“Rangers from Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services will be working on the planned burn for the rest of the week while conditions are favourable,” a spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said.

“The planned burn is an important part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

“As a result, smoke will be seen immediately to the west of Ballandean.

“The aim of the burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

“This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

“Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions,” the spokesman said.