Donations saving community lives

A CHANGE in venture hasn’t stopped Granite Belt Drought Assist from doing what they do best, helping those in need.

All proceedings made from the organisation’s shed clearance sale last month have been donated back into the community.

Stanthorpe Lifeline, Vinnies and Salvos stores all received $500 each, while $5000 was donated to the LifeFlight Foundation.

Granite Belt Drought Assist co-owner Glenda Riley said its incredibly important that donations go back into supporting the community.

“We have noticed a rise in emergency relief in the last couple of months so we like to think that these donations will be put to good use,” Ms Riley said.

LifeFlight Foundation fundraising co-ordinator Amy Luhrs said the donation couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It’s been a tough few months for the LifeFlight Foundation,” Ms Luhrs said.

“We are very excited to be back out in our community.”

With coronavirus postponing or cancelling the last three months’ worth of fundraising events across the region, the cost of running LifeFlight’s community rescue helicopter fleet hasn’t been easy.

“We are delighted to have received $5000 from Granite Belt Drought Assist,” Ms Luhrs said.

“It’s support from organisations like the Granite Belt Drought Assist which ensure the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters can continue to save lives across the South West.”