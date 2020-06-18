Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HELPING HAND: Granite Belt Drought Assist volunteers with the LifeFlight team.
HELPING HAND: Granite Belt Drought Assist volunteers with the LifeFlight team.
News

Donations saving community lives

Saavanah Bourke
18th Jun 2020 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHANGE in venture hasn’t stopped Granite Belt Drought Assist from doing what they do best, helping those in need.

All proceedings made from the organisation’s shed clearance sale last month have been donated back into the community.

Stanthorpe Lifeline, Vinnies and Salvos stores all received $500 each, while $5000 was donated to the LifeFlight Foundation.

Granite Belt Drought Assist co-owner Glenda Riley said its incredibly important that donations go back into supporting the community.

“We have noticed a rise in emergency relief in the last couple of months so we like to think that these donations will be put to good use,” Ms Riley said.

LifeFlight Foundation fundraising co-ordinator Amy Luhrs said the donation couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It’s been a tough few months for the LifeFlight Foundation,” Ms Luhrs said.

“We are very excited to be back out in our community.”

With coronavirus postponing or cancelling the last three months’ worth of fundraising events across the region, the cost of running LifeFlight’s community rescue helicopter fleet hasn’t been easy.

“We are delighted to have received $5000 from Granite Belt Drought Assist,” Ms Luhrs said.

“It’s support from organisations like the Granite Belt Drought Assist which ensure the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters can continue to save lives across the South West.”

donations fundraising granite belt drought assist racq lifeflight
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Apple of her eye: Young mum ventures into new territory

        premium_icon Apple of her eye: Young mum ventures into new territory

        Business British expat Liberty Sanders has started up a new business, inspired by her own daughter.

        CRIME WRAP: Worrying spike in break and enters

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Worrying spike in break and enters

        News Stanthorpe Police say one particular area of town has seen an unwanted escalation...

        Council budget meetings closed to constituents

        premium_icon Council budget meetings closed to constituents

        Council News The Southern Downs Regional Council fails to livestream, alert or invite public to...

        Granite Belt little athletes right on track

        premium_icon Granite Belt little athletes right on track

        News Athletes will need to start lacing up their shoes with plans for the season to go...