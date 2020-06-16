Donations needed as countdown date quickly approaches

COUNTDOWN: The Salvation Army is encouraging people to donate before June 30.

COUNTDOWN: The Salvation Army is encouraging people to donate before June 30.

WITH just more than two weeks left to contribute to The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal, Salvos are asking people to help those in need and donate.

Southern Downs core officer Richard Hardaker said, while donations were down by more than half this year, he was still thankful for the support from the community.

“It’s not as good as last year but that is understandable considering the circumstances,” Mr Hardaker said.

After the onset of COVID-19 forced the local doorknock weekend to go digital, the need for donations has never been higher.

As the June 30 cut off nears, his initial goal of raising $5000 is in sight.

“We currently have $3500,” he said.

“We were a lot more visual last year – in shopping centres and things like that, but we just can’t do that this year,” he said.

As for what happens after June 30, Mr Hardaker said all of the proceeds made in Southern Downs would go towards their Christmas appeal.

“Last year we helped 66 families with Christmas hampers and toys, and we plan on doing the same again this year.”

In the last year The Salvation Army has provided more than one million sessions of care to Australians in need.

You can donate at digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au/southerndowns or call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58).