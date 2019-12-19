Donations flood in thanks to over fifties contingent

HEY BIG SPENDER: The Fun Over Fifty group brought people from all over Queensland down to visit the Granite Belt where they injected some much-needed dollars into the economy.

HEY BIG SPENDER: The Fun Over Fifty group brought people from all over Queensland down to visit the Granite Belt where they injected some much-needed dollars into the economy.

TOUR operator Fun Over Fifty spread a little Christmas cheer in Stanthorpe this week.

On Monday and Tuesday, two busloads of enthusiastic shoppers made their way to town, donating 200,000 litres of water to Granite Belt Water Relief, as well as $5000.

As well as the donations, the group of more than 50 also visited local shops, wineries and cafes.

“We are thrilled to have the support of Fun Over Fifty,” Ballandean Estate Wines’ Leanne Puglisi-Gangemi said.

“CEO Toni Brennan is a sustainable tourism trailblazer, and has been bringing tours out to the Granite Belt for years.

“It’s great to see tourism operators standing behind the Granite Belt; we have so much to offer over the Christmas holidays,” she said.

The group made a stop in at Ballandean Estate Wines.

Visitors had come from all over Queensland, with the Fun Over Fifty group sending the invitation out far and wide.

“It is vital that we all do our bit to help those in regional areas who are doing it tough at the moment,” group CEO, Toni Brennan said.

Southern Queensland Country Tourism CEO Peter Homan said he is thrilled with the support extended by Fun Over Fifty.

“This is a great example of creative thinking and people doing what’s within their power to support the locals, the tourism industry and businesses of the Granite Belt,” he said.