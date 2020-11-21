Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Donald Trump’s son catches COVID-19

by Frank Chung
21st Nov 2020 9:21 AM

 

Donald Trump Jr has tested positive for coronavirus.

The President's oldest son tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of the week and has been "quarantining out at his cabin since the result", a spokesman told CBS News.

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesman said.

The 42-year-old had until now managed to escape infection, even after his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle caught the virus in July and his father in October.

It comes just after Andrew Giuliani, the son of Mr Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, announced he had tested positive.

More to come.

 

Originally published as Donald Trump's son catches COVID-19

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 donald trump jr editors picks usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Discover the unusual with the new edition of RUTH magazine

        Discover the unusual with the new edition of RUTH magazine

        Product News The Summer edition of QCWA Ruth magazine hits the stands this week, celebrating all things unusual

        New measures to open RSL up to ‘isolated’ community

        Premium Content New measures to open RSL up to ‘isolated’ community

        News Plans five years in the making couldn’t have come at a better time for the...

        Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        Premium Content Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        News New testing regime for hotel quarantine workers to be rolled out in Queensland

        REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent crowned

        Premium Content REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent crowned

        News The community’s votes are in, and one real estate expert has been declared your top...