Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Donald Trump‘s brother dies

by Alex Turner-Cohen
16th Aug 2020 1:16 PM

 

Donald Trump's brother Robert has died a day after the US President rushed to New York to visit him in hospital.

Robert Trump was 72 years old and close with Donald, who is 74.

The President called his brother "his best friend" in a statement put out today.

The White House did not immediately release details about why Robert Trump had been hospitalised.

Robert Trump died "peacefully" last night, according to a White House statement.

Originally published as Donald Trump's brother dies

More Stories

donald trump editors picks robert trump

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Southern Downs Regional Council appoints new CEO

        Premium Content BREAKING: Southern Downs Regional Council appoints new CEO

        Council News The newcomer, with previous CEO experience, will step into the role in the coming weeks.

        BORDER COMMISSIONER: What LNP’s new proposal means for you

        Premium Content BORDER COMMISSIONER: What LNP’s new proposal means for you

        Politics James Lister’s new election promise is pushing ‘seamless’ help for struggling...

        Students treated to Hollywood masterclass

        Premium Content Students treated to Hollywood masterclass

        News Stanthorpe students delved in to the art of filmmaking with an Academy-award...

        UP FOR GRABS: Businesses on the market

        Premium Content UP FOR GRABS: Businesses on the market

        News From iconic motels to popular pubs, there is a range of Stanthorpe ventures ready...