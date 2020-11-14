LIVE: Donald Trump breaks his US Election loss silence

In his first public remarks since losing the election, Donald Trump praised his administration's program, Operation Warp Speed, for its part in enabling Pfizer to research and develop its coronavirus vaccine.

That vaccine has yet to be approved, but clinical trials have shown it is 90 per cent effective in protecting against the virus.

The US government has promised Pfizer $US2 billion for the vaccine, once it's ready. The certainty of that payoff has enabled the company to invest heavily in research and development.

"No medical breakthrough of this scope and magnitude has ever been achieved this quickly. And we're very proud of it," Mr Trump said.

"Operation Warp Speed is unequalled and unrivalled anywhere else in the world.

"This far exceeds any and all expectations.

"Our investment will make it possible for the vaccine to be provided by Pfizer free of charge."

The President called out comments by Dr Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer.

"We were never part of the Warp Speed," Dr Jansen told The New York Times.

"We have never taken any money from the US government, or from anyone."

Pfizer had to issue a clarification correcting those comments.

"Pfizer said it was not party to Warp Speed, but that turned out to be an unfortunate misrepresentation," said Mr Trump.

"We will work to secure an emergency use authorisation, which should be coming down extremely soon.

"It will be approved very, very quickly, we hope.

"If you had a different administration, with different people, what we've done would have taken four, five years.

"Three other vaccines are also in the final stages of trial. They'll arrive within a few weeks, and they'll also be mass produced, and they'll be distributed very quickly. We're ready to go.

"Any schedule that I said, we're going to be far ahead of that."

This bit is incorrect. Mr Trump's vaccine timeline has shifted repeatedly. At one point he was predicting one would be ready by mid-October.

Broadly though, his remarks on Operation Warp Speed just now were fair. The program has played a part in Pfizer's progress, and will be essential when the time comes to distribute the vaccine.

"Case levels are high, but a lot of the case levels are high because of the fact that we have the best test program anywhere in the world," Mr Trump continued, returning to one of his recurring falsehoods.

Coronavirus infections have risen much more sharply than the number of tests in the US. According to Johns Hopkins University, the country has now recorded more than 100,000 new cases ten days in a row, and it just passed 150,000 in a single day for the first time.

"By vaccinating the elderly and the high risk, we will effectively end this phase of the pandemic, and allow seniors to reclaim their golden years. It's about time that they can have their golden years," said the President.

"Millions of doses will soon be going out the door. They're all ready, waiting for that final approval."

Trump says New York won't get vaccine straight away

Sam Clench

While promising a coronavirus vaccine would be distributed quickly, Donald Trump also said the state of New York would not be getting it.

He cited remarks by the state's Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"For political reasons, the governor decided to say - I don't think it's good politically - he wants to take his time with a vaccine, he doesn't trust where the vaccine is coming from," Mr Trump said.

"We won't be delivering it to New York until we have authorisation to do so, and it pains me to say that.

"The governor will have to let us know when he's ready for it. We can't be delivering it to a state that won't be giving it to its people immediately.

"He's had some very bad editorials recently about this statement and what's happened with respect to nursing homes. I hope he doesn't handle this as badly as he's handled the nursing homes."

I'll note, right off the bat here, that Mr Cuomo did screw up his initial response to the coronavirus and much of the criticism he's copped is well deserved.

I'll go back and check the remarks Mr Trump was referring to more thoroughly when this media conference is over. From memory, the President's words here feel like a mischaracterisation of what the New York governor said, but if I'm wrong about that I'll be sure to note it later.

"The good news is that the Pfizer tests look good and we'll have a vaccine shortly," Mr Cuomo said.

"The bad news is that it's about two months before Joe Biden takes over, and that means this administration is going to be implementing a vaccine plan."

He said the Trump administration's plan for rolling out the virus was "flawed".

I don't recall Mr Cuomo saying he wouldn't distribute the vaccine. Maybe I'm wrong. Again, I'll check that in a few minutes.

Mr Trump went on to repeat some of his more frequent boasts from the campaign trail, such as his claim that America's economic contraction due to the pandemic was the smallest among Western nations and had been followed by the fastest recovery.

"We went down less, and we went up more, which is quite a combination of facts," he said.

This is false. America's numbers on these metrics were far from the worst in the developed world, but they weren't the best either.

And Mr Trump said he would not be imposing any lockdowns due to the current surge in infections.

"I will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully whatever happens in the future - who knows what administration it will be - I will tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown," he said, alluding to his claims about widespread voter fraud."

"The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself. I've said it many times.

"When you look at what happens during a lockdown, I say it very loudly, it's horrible.

"This administration will not go, under any circumstances, into lockdown."

He asked Americans to "remain vigilant", especially heading into winter.

Judge says election claims 'incorrect and not credible'

Sam Clench

Speaking of Donald Trump's mounting number of defeats in court, he suffered another one in Michigan today.

The plaintiffs in the case wanted Judge Timothy Kenny to stop Wayne County, a heavily Democratic area that encompasses Detroit, from certifying its results.

Republican poll watchers made a bunch of allegations, most of which related to mail-in ballots.

In a rather scathing judgment, Judge Kenny said the claims were "incorrect and not credible" and the people making them did "not understand absent voter ballot processing and tabulating".

In essence, he found the Republicans had made unsubstantiated accusations of misconduct because they didn't know what they were talking about. Judge Kenny noted that the poll watchers had not attended a pre-election walkthrough of the process.

"Perhaps if plaintiff's election challenger affiants had attended the October 29, 2020 walkthrough of the TCF Center ballot counting location, questions and concerns could have been answered in advance of election day," he said.

What Trump would need to do to overturn Biden's win

Sam Clench

So, now that we have the final result, let's get a bit theoretical.

Joe Biden has won 306 electoral votes. What would Donald Trump have to do, hypothetically, to overturn the result?

The path of least resistance here (I'm using that term loosely) would be for the President's legal team to somehow flip:

1. Georgia (where Mr Biden is up by 14,000 votes)

2. Pennsylvania (Mr Biden is up by 59,000)

3. Arizona (Mr Biden is up by 11,000)

Those three would do it.

Mr Trump has also been talking about Wisconsin (where Mr Biden leads by 20,000) and Michigan (where he leads by 148,000). There is going to be a recount in Wisconsin, though it would be most unusual for that to shift more than a few hundred votes.

The most fundamental point here hasn't changed - Mr Trump and his lawyers have yet to produce any evidence to back up their claims of widespread fraud. None of the lawsuits they've filed so far would threaten Mr Biden's margin in a single one of the states listed above.

Put aside the fact that many of those lawsuits have been promptly thrown out by judges due to lack of proof. They simply don't involve enough votes to shift the election's outcome anyway.