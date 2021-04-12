Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Dogs track car thieves after reckless night of hooning

by Shayla Bulloch
12th Apr 2021 1:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PAIR of car thieves were tracked down by the dog squad after getting in over their heads in a stolen car.

On Saturday night, two 16-year-old boys broke into a unit at Aitkenvale and stole personal items, including the keys to a van.

Police will allege the duo stole the Toyota Hiace and drove it recklessly around the city.

The pair allegedly ripped up the fields at Heatley Park before ramming into a pole of an awning multiple times.

The car eventually became bogged in the wet grass and the pair fled the scene.

Townsville City Council spotted the dumped car and called police.

The dog squad were called in and successfully tracked the duo to a nearby home on Saunter St, Heatley about 11.30pm.

A 16-year-old Mundingburra boy has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and trespass.

A 16-year-old Aitkenvale boy was charged with burglary, possessing tainted property, enter premises with intent, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and trespass.

They both appeared at Townsville Children's Court on Monday.

 

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Dogs track car thieves after reckless night of hooning

crime dog squad juvenile crime pets and animals

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vaccine blow: How long until life in Qld returns to normal

        Premium Content Vaccine blow: How long until life in Qld returns to normal

        News Lockdowns, social distancing and even mandatory masks – this could be the way of life in Queensland for a long time yet due to the AstraZeneca suspensions.

        Interactive: Where you can still get a house for $500k

        Premium Content Interactive: Where you can still get a house for $500k

        Property Here’s where you can still get a house for less than $500,000

        Queen's sorrow as PM sums up sadness

        Premium Content Queen's sorrow as PM sums up sadness

        News Scott Morrison speaks to the Queen on Prince Philip's passing

        Granite Belt growers score big in industry-first incentive

        Premium Content Granite Belt growers score big in industry-first incentive

        News Producers pin hopes for desperately needed seasonal workers on innovative $100K...