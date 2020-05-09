Dogs adopted fast but don’t rush into commitment

DOG adoptions have soared during the coronavirus lockdown, but animal advocates are warning not to rush into pet ownership.

While people working from home have enjoyed more time with their furry friends, dogs in particular may cause trouble when normal office hours resume.

Southern Downs Ark president Ann Simon said dogs were being adopted as fast as they were coming into the shelter.

Demand for cats had also tracked above normal, despite social distancing restrictions putting a stop to the Saturday cat adoptions at Bunnings.

“All the rescue centres since isolation have been reporting increases,” Ms Simon said.

“People are thinking ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to have a dog or cat at home?’ which is fine as long as you keep giving it all the care it needs once you go back to normal life.

“This I why we are being extra careful who we adopt to and their reasons for adopting.”

Ms Simon said people might be turning to animals for company or been inspired by social media posts of others spending more time with their pets.

However she said it was important to remember all animals required longer term care and expenses beyond day-to-day feeding and walks.

Costs included vet fees that could cost thousands of dollars, ongoing heartworm and fleas, grooming and dental.

Ms Simon said dogs, in particular, were pack animals that required company and interaction and could cause mayhem if left unattended for hours.

“Some animals can cope; cats are independent but a lot of dogs don’t like being left alone and if you go to work and give them little attention it’s not good,” she said.

Southern Downs Ark posts photos and information on Facebook about the animals in its care that need a home.