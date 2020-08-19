Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been charged with animal cruelty and weapon offences for allegedly fatally shooting his neighbour’s dog.
A man has been charged with animal cruelty and weapon offences for allegedly fatally shooting his neighbour’s dog.
Crime

Dog ‘shot dead’ by neighbour, cops say

by Angie Raphael
19th Aug 2020 2:45 PM

A 49-year-old man has been charged with animal cruelty and other offences after allegedly shooting dead his neighbour's dog in Western Australia.

Police say the red cloud kelpie cross doberman named Splinter had wandered onto the man's Jurien Bay Vista property on Sunday afternoon, and as his owner called him back, the accused came through his front door and shot the dog with a rifle.

Splinter was rushed to the Dongara Veterinary Clinic but died on the way there.

The man has been charged with 13 offences including animal cruelty over the shooting death of Splinter. Picture: WA Police Force
The man has been charged with 13 offences including animal cruelty over the shooting death of Splinter. Picture: WA Police Force

Police say they seized seven rifles, a shotgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia from the alleged shooter.

He has been charged with 13 offences including animal cruelty, possessing an unlicensed firearm, failing to provide adequate storage facilities to ensure firearms or ammunition safety, and discharging a firearm to cause fear or danger.

He is scheduled to face Geraldton Magistrates Court on September 3.

Originally published as Dog 'shot dead' by neighbour, cops say

animal cruelty

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 62 people appearing in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court

        Premium Content NAMED: 62 people appearing in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court, updated daily.

        POWER 40: Granite Belt’s most influential

        Premium Content POWER 40: Granite Belt’s most influential

        News Vote now and have your say on who is making their mark in the Stanthorpe region.

        Angst of border lockout to ease with new gates

        Premium Content Angst of border lockout to ease with new gates

        Council News People power wins again as further border passes to be installed on the Southern...

        WEIRD AND WONDERFUL: Items for sale in Stanthorpe

        Premium Content WEIRD AND WONDERFUL: Items for sale in Stanthorpe

        News There’s no shortage kooky items up for grabs on the Granite Belt, from vintage...