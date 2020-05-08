Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dogs will now be able to start enjoying off-leash dog areas alongside their four-legged friends as the Brisbane City Council announced the parks will progressively reopen across the city.
Dogs will now be able to start enjoying off-leash dog areas alongside their four-legged friends as the Brisbane City Council announced the parks will progressively reopen across the city.
News

Dog parks get green light to reopen

by Isabella Magee
8th May 2020 4:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOG parks have been given the all clear to reopen from Friday.

Dogs will now be able to start enjoying off-leash dog areas alongside their four-legged friends as the Brisbane City Council announced the parks will progressively reopen across the city.

But the council is stressing dog owners continue safe social distancing and hygiene while using the areas while also urging people keep walking their dogs in areas other than off-leash parks.

Foreshore dog off-leash areas and designated unfenced dog off-leash areas are still open, as they have were not shut during the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The council said it is working closely with the Federal Government and Queensland Health, following expert health advice to help minimise the transmission of coronavirus.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Dog parks get green light to reopen

coronavirus dog parks editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Illegally dumped asbestos costs Southern Downs ratepayers

        premium_icon Illegally dumped asbestos costs Southern Downs ratepayers

        News Costly clean up for SDRC staff, who contend with rabbits, chemicals.

        Council reviews town water supply, seeks feedback

        premium_icon Council reviews town water supply, seeks feedback

        Council News Desire for ‘transparent communication’ has flow-on effect to water services on the...

        Steps to freedom: How our lives could change

        Steps to freedom: How our lives could change

        News National Cabinet meeting to discuss easing of lockdown measures

        Wine industry makes discovery in climate change fight

        premium_icon Wine industry makes discovery in climate change fight

        News An experiment could preserve the wine industry from a changing climate, turning...