Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Firefighters have freed a beloved family pooch impaled on a residential fence.
Firefighters have freed a beloved family pooch impaled on a residential fence.
News

Dog impaled on fence

by Jessica Coates
23rd Sep 2020 8:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Firefighters have freed a beloved family pooch impaled on a residential fence.

Corio CFA received reports at 5.30pm the dog had tried to jump a back fence at a property on Princess Rd, Corio before a metal prong became stuck in its lower stomach.

It's understood firefighters used hydraulic cutters to separate the section of the fence and wrap up the animal on a makeshift stretcher with blankets.

The animal was then transported to a nearby animal hospital by its owners for surgery.

The breed of the dog is not known.

Originally published as Dog impaled on Corio fence

animal welfare

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Every teacher shortlisted for prestigious awards

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Every teacher shortlisted for prestigious awards

        Education Queensland teachers have been recognised for their amazing contributions to the state’s schools with a 60 per cent jump in TEACHX nominations compared to 2019.

        Temperature checks, masks vital for flying in COVID times

        Premium Content Temperature checks, masks vital for flying in COVID times

        Health More important than a vaccine when it comes to flying again

        Show president’s call to members to help save event

        Premium Content Show president’s call to members to help save event

        News Coronavirus restrictions and financial insecurity have forced Stanthorpe Show...

        FIRST LOOK: Inside Top Pub’s ‘fresh’ new look

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Inside Top Pub’s ‘fresh’ new look

        News Closed during COVID-19, see how the publicans have transformed the historic Lock St...