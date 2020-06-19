Warning: Pet owners have been urged to be careful at a popular off-leash area after a dog allegedly ingested drugs.

Warning: Pet owners have been urged to be careful at a popular off-leash area after a dog allegedly ingested drugs.

A CONCERNED resident has warned pet owners to beware at a popular off-leash area after a dog allegedly ingested drugs.

It is claimed a dog named Alfred had to be rushed to a veterinary clinic after a visit to GJ Walter Park in Cleveland last week.

"The dog taken to the vet last night has tested positive to narcotics," the woman said in a public Facebook post.

"He is stable, under supervision.

Facebook post in a Redlands community group shows the location where a dog is claimed to have eaten drugs. Picture: Facebook

"Council attended the park to remove any drug related products.

"Please keep a close eye on your dogs and children as Ice has been found and uncapped needles."

Redland City Council confirmed complaints had been made about alleged drug use and a dog coming to harm at the park.

"Council recently received an anonymous complaint about a homeless person sleeping in a tent in the mangroves near GJ Walter Park in Cleveland," a council spokesman said.

"A report of drug paraphernalia being in the area was also received.

"Council officers inspected the site but no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found.

"Council has also been in discussion with police and Redlands Homeless Response Group to render assistance to the person.

"Council also received a report of a dog interacting with drugs in the local park, but further site inspections revealed no drugs or paraphernalia."

Originally published as Dog eats drugs at popular park