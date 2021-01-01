Doctor’s ‘lifesaving’ $1.50 hangover cure

It’s been a hell of a year, and we all deserve a bevvy or two. Here a doctor gives his “lifesaving” tips to avoiding a hangover from hell.

It’s been a hell of a year, and we all deserve a bevvy or two. Here a doctor gives his “lifesaving” tips to avoiding a hangover from hell.

Feeling a little rough this morning after ringing in the New Year? You're probably not alone.

Hangovers can end up being as much of a staple at this time of year as resolutions we're unlikely to keep.

British GP Daniel Fenton, clinical director at the London Doctors Clinic, has put together a guide to surviving the summer season, revealing his go-to "lifechanger" hangover trick and the mistakes those trying to avoid a dreaded hangover make.

Oh it’s all smiles now … but how will you feel in the morning?

TAKE AN ANTACID TABLET BEFORE BED

Many people find they have an upset stomach the night after they've been out drinking.

Dr Fenton recommends taking antacids to reduce the nausea, heartburn and indigestion that drinking causes as they neutralise the stomach acid.

He says: "These are an absolute lifesaver for reducing stomach acid and will help you to feel less nauseous the following morning."

BEWARE OF 'HAIR OF THE DOG'

There has never been any scientific evidence to suggest the hair of the dog works. And Dr Fenton says it will just make things worse in the long time.

"We've all heard of drinking through your hangover, and while this always sounds like a great idea and undoubtedly does kill the pain for a short time but in practice, it only makes things worse in a few hours," he says.

"It makes you more dehydrated, aggravates your stomach and worsens the headache. It also means you've very likely got a serious drinking problem.

"It's better to rehydrate and top up with electrolyte-rich sports drinks and tons of water to help you rehydrate and replace the salts and sugars lost by the diuretic effect of alcohol."

Going for a run might seem like a good idea to blow out the dustiness, but be careful with hydration.

BE CAREFUL IF YOU'RE GOING TO GO FOR A RUN

Fitness fanatics are often keen to tout going for a run as a cure for hangovers, believing you can sweat out the ill effects of alcohol.

And while this might give you a short-term boost, it may make you feel worse by causing you to feel more dehydrated.

Dr Fenton says: "This may well make you feel better as it will certainly get the endorphins going and lift your mood but be a bit careful of this.

"If you've had a real bender your liver is already feeling pretty beaten up and over exercising can wreck it even more.

"Make sure you drink a lot of water. The fluid you lose in 'sweating it out' needs to be replaced and a lot more."

WATCH WHAT YOU EAT

There are certain foods, some not so tasty such as the traditional "prairie oyster", that you can include in your diet to help with the hangover, according to Dr Fenton.

"Raw eggs do contain some of the essential amino acids the liver uses to digest alcohol so it has a theoretical basis.

"Mixed with tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, salt and pepper and chilli sauce, raw eggs have been glugged for many years after a big night out," he says.

"Who knows if it works. The thought of it puts me off drinking, so that may be something."

If it’s clear, you’ve nothing to fear. Well, debatable TBH.

STICK WITH CLEAR ALCOHOL

Out of all the tipples you can have at a summer party, Dr Fenton recommends steering clear of the red wine.

He says: "We've all experienced the red wine hangover.

"There are ingredients in many drinks called congeners which do contribute significantly to hangovers and red wine and fortified wines have a lot of them.

"You probably already know this from experience.

"Vodka, gin and white rum have less so you may get less of a hangover per unit of alcohol consumed.

"Think about it though. This is not necessarily a good thing."

ESPRESSO MARTINIS ARE NOT YOUR FRIEND

Espresso martinis are one of the worst culprits when it comes to hangovers.

This is because the combination of caffeine and alcohol will cause some serious dehydration.

Dr Fenton says: "The addition of caffeine acts as a stimulant and can make you feel really lively while at a party.

"However, one too many martinis will leave you feeling dry as a bone, as caffeine acts as a diuretic and causes you to make more frequent trips to the loo.

"Dehydration is one of the factors contributing to that morning hangover headache.

"So it may be better to keep it simple and have a drink without the caffeine infusion."

