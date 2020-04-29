Doco to delve into ‘life blood’ of the region

Drought Stories Texas will give an insight into the problems dogging farmers as a result of ongoing drought.

Drought Stories Texas will give an insight into the problems dogging farmers as a result of ongoing drought.

A RENOWNED group of composers have created a piece that will delve intimately into the drought tragedy of the region.

The multi-layered, multimedia creation has focused in on the Southern Downs, primarily on the small community of Texas.

Aria-nominated Topology, established leaders of musical creativity in Australia, will release Drought Stories Texas this Friday night.

“Drought Stories Texas is a new work that has evolved from my personal involvement over the years with the communities of Texas, Stanthorpe, Dalby and Longreach,” Topology principal, virtuoso musician/composer, John Babbage said.

“I have been personally touched by the strength and resilience of the people of these towns. “This resilience, however, is tested, and the stories of dealing with this, is something that both myself and Topology want to share with audiences – particularly in the larger cities,” he said.

The composition aims to spark conversations on the environmental, social challenges and threat of climate change.

Texas farmer Bernadette Guymer has been plagued by the drought and shares her insight in the short documentary.

“Water is life, isn’t it? If you don’t have water, there’s no life of any sort,” Ms Guymer said.

“(The drought) got to the stage that we finally decided we would sell everything, all of our cattle and sheep.”

Drought Stories Texas principal composer John Babbage.

It will be released by MGM Distribution and will be available to purchase after it airs live on Facebook on Friday (May 1) night at 7pm.

Initially, the premiere was scheduled to occur at Brisbane’s Gallery of Modern Art.

“This multimedia project grapples with diverse themes and layers of, how we respond to and deal with drought, including politics, economics, philosophy, and issues of living on the land,” Mr Babbage said.

“Topology and I have worked and created in these communities for many years, working on

a mutual trust that we can share their stories through music and film, something that cannot

be gained by a single visit.”

Mr Babbage said he hoped the Texas episode would be the first of many filmed in regional Queensland.

“We’re hoping to get out to Stanthorpe, where I’ve worked a lot previously, as well as Longreach, and a few other places as well,” he said.

To view the documentary on Friday head to https://www.facebook.com/topologymusic/videos/2631981823710886/