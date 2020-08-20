DIVING IN: Swimming Club sets first meet for 2020

OFF AND RACING: Stanthorpe Swimming Club will hold their first meet of the year on September 4, in preparation for the Darling Downs Regional Short Course Championship.

SWIMMING: Stanthorpe swimmers will get their first taste of competitive swimming for the season when the Short Course Prep meet is held in three weeks.

The relaxation of coronavirus restrictions will allow 70 swimmers from across the region to compete in the meet in anticipation for the Darling Downs Regional Short Course Championships.

Stanthorpe Swimming Club vice-president Shannon Armbruster said the meet would help to get regional swimmers back into the water.

“We’ve had no access to water until the start of the school term, which was about the start of August,” Armbruster said.

“It’s just an opportunity to get them in, let them have a swim, and then they have another chance a week later to make the qualifying times.”

The meet, held on September 4, will be contested at the Warwick Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Centre due to the cooler conditions on the Granite Belt.

Armbruster said the early season meet had been granted by the club’s governing body and would operate under the strict COVID directions.

“Swimming Queensland have relaxed the time qualifications to include last year’s times,” she said.

“The kids haven’t had an opportunity to get into the water to get some times.”

Being the first meet of the season, Armbruster said she anticipated many swimmers may find it physically taxing.

“Even though they are fit, their bodies aren’t water-prepared – it changes the way the body sits in the water,” she said.

“We’re going to see a lot of kids who will be tired after an hour and a half, who could normally race for six or eight hours and be fine.”

