Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 30
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 30
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
30th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

STORRS, Bray Michael; ANDERSON, Shannon Robert | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

O'NEILL, Jack Leonard; SILIVA, Joe Tapa | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BARKER, Joel Wayne | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AHMED; BARRY; GLIDDON; GUNES; HOMES; JOHNSON; MATTEY; MILLAR; MORRISSEY; NTAWANKA; PALMER; PERRY; RENTOUL; ROSS; SCHIPP; SEARL; SHAPLAND; STEEDMAN; TAWIL; TAYLOR; TOMLIN; VADIVEL; WILLIAMS; WILLMOT | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

AITAU; BAKER; BROOK; BUCKNALL; CHRISTOFFELSZ; CLARKE; ERTEL; FLANAGAN; GRAHAM; HORNE; HUNTER; LE; MALLETT; MCDONALD; OGDEN; PARSONS; WHITE; WIGFULL | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

VADAKKAN | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

ZHANG, Fangzheng; MCDONAGH, Darren John | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WILKINS, Patrick James | Judge Jarro | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Hearing)

WELLS, Justin Lee | Judge Jarro | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

ROCKHAMPTON MATTER | Judge Clarke | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ROCKHAMPTON MATTER | Judge Clarke | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

ENOSA, Victor | Judge Clarke | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

JOHANSEN, Gerard Francis | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 30

More Stories

court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bush voters furious as postal ballots fail to arrive

        Premium Content Bush voters furious as postal ballots fail to arrive

        Politics Rural Queensland voters, some of whom live hours from the nearest polling booth, are yet to receive their postal ballots, in system failings slammed as “discriminatory”...

        REVEALED: Big Apple inspiration behind new cafe

        Premium Content REVEALED: Big Apple inspiration behind new cafe

        News Stanthorpe’s latest eatery is preparing to open their doors, bringing bottomless...

        QLD election: Where to vote this Saturday

        QLD election: Where to vote this Saturday

        Politics QLD election day 2020: Full list of polling booths for Saturday 31

        ‘I WAS BEING A TOTAL IDIOT’: Pub brawl lands man in court

        Premium Content ‘I WAS BEING A TOTAL IDIOT’: Pub brawl lands man in court

        News After fighting another man with his friend, he turned his aggression toward the...