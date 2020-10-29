Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 29
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 29
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
29th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

STARK, Jacinta Louise | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

COVILL, Joseph Graham; MEAD, Andrew Douglas | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ELLEM, Norman Howard | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing)

MALE, David Francis; BARNEY, Steven Wundunna | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

APECHE; PEARSON; TAUPAU | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

ABDI; BAILY; BJORKELUND; BRIDGE, C; BRIDGE, M; CONFORTI; DAVEY; DAVIS; EBRAHIMI; FARAH; FLANAGAN; FOWLER; FRANGIEH; HECKENBERG; HOWARD; JOHNSON; KOCKA, Damien; KOCKA, Dion; MACFARLAN; MARTIN; MIDDLETON; MOHAMED; NITARSKI; ORD; PARRY; RAMSAY; RICHARDSON; SALESA; SAVAGE; SKELLY; TAYLOR; TE MOANANUI; TOLHURST; VADAKKAN; VOLK; WALTERS; WATTER; WILSON | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

HARRIS, Jeromy Lee | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MACKAY MATTER | Judge Sheridan | Court 19 Floor 6 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

NEILSON, Mathew Peter | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 12 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing)

POTORU, Teremataora | Judge Loury QC | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

STEFFENS | Judge Barlow QC | Court 33 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

THORNTON, Gordon James | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ENOSA, Victor | Judge Clarke | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

KINGAROY CIRCUIT | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

JOHANSEN, Gerard Francis | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 29

More Stories

court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: COVID inspires new venture for quirky group

        Premium Content REVEALED: COVID inspires new venture for quirky group

        News This alpaca-inspired trio have had to tap into their creativity to overcome the effects of the pandemic.

        Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Premium Content Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Politics Kate Jones blasts Clive Palmer’s ‘bulls**t’ death tax campaign

        500 shoppers to hit Stanthorpe in pre-Christmas frenzy

        Premium Content 500 shoppers to hit Stanthorpe in pre-Christmas frenzy

        News The Brisbane residents’ only goal is to spend cash - and lots of it - on the...

        COVID: What you can and can’t do in Qld right now

        Premium Content COVID: What you can and can’t do in Qld right now

        News Deputy Premier rules out any changes to restrictions this weekend