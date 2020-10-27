Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

TOOWOOMBA CIRCUIT | Judge Richards | Court 33 Floor 8 | 2:00 PM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

JOSEPHS, Wirihana Phillip; AHRENS, Dean | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

NEMET; STREPELIAS | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

AGUSTO; BREWER; CLARKE; DUX; EARL; GODBOLD; MCGUIRE; NAN; RYAN; SHARPLIN; SHAW; SWAIN; UNGERER; CAN MAANEN; WERNERSON | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MUNDY, Jason Carl | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ELBOUSHI, Gamal Elsaied | Judge Sheridan | Court 17 Floor 6 | 12:30 PM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SADLIER, Graeme John | Judge Jarro | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:15 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OGUNSEYE, Olajide Olusesan | Judge Jarro | Court 34 Floor 9 | 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

KOPPOLU, Subash Uday | Judge Jarro | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Hearing)

TIMMONS, Scott | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GORE | Judge Byrne QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

PARK, Sang Jae | Judge Byrne QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

RYAN, Bruce; EDDY, Mark John | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

JOHANSEN, Gerard Francis | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

