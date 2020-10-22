Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 22
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 22
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
22nd Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

DAVIS, Allan Thomas; PERRY, Frazer Charles | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MANNING; BROWN; CHAMBERS; JAMES-BROWN; JENKIN; MAGGIO; WANN | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BARNEY; BOURKE; BRADSHAW; CARR; DADDO; DARE; ENOSA; FLYNN; GANGOO; GLOVER; HORDERN; KINGSTON; LEHMANN; MARIETTAKIS; MARKOVSKI; MURRAY; OSTERMAN; PETERSON; TRETHEWEY; WANG; WEGENER; WILSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

HARRIS, Peter Michael | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PRESTON, Ryan John; STEENBOK, Vincent Seth | Judge Burnett | Court 17 Floor 6 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

WEGENER, Stacey Louise | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SMUCK, Peter William | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SOUTHPORT MATTER | Judge Porter QC | Court 26 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

GOONDIWINDI MATTER | Judge Williamson QC | Court 17 Floor 6 | 9:00 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OGUNSEYE, Olajide Olusesan | Judge Jarro | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MORRISSEY, Stuart | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FINDLAY, Raymond Ross | Judge Barlow QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

STEFFENS, Nicholas John | Judge Barlow QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WAUGH, Paul; YOUNG, Corey | Judge Byrne QC | Court 11 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ROBINSON, Gary Edward | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WAINOHU, Jordan Grant | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 22

More Stories

district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor gives apology after ‘swearing about’ SDRC councillor

        Premium Content Mayor gives apology after ‘swearing about’ SDRC councillor

        Council News The apology follows a months-long investigation into the incident. DETAILS HERE:

        IN COURT: 59 people appearing in Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 59 people appearing in Magistrates Court today

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court...

        Qld’s hard border closure costing us $5m a day

        Premium Content Qld’s hard border closure costing us $5m a day

        News Queensland-NSW border closure costing economy $5m a day: report

        Warwick ‘boomerang’ encourages naysayers to let go of stigma

        Premium Content Warwick ‘boomerang’ encourages naysayers to let go of stigma

        Offbeat The number of youth returning home is on the rise — but here’s why it could be good...