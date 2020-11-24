Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 24
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
24th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

SANDY, Matthew Dale | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

JENKIN, Andrew William | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BEECHER, Dale James;BLACKADDER, Ryan;BROWN, Lyndon James;FIELDING, Joshua Ian;NEMET, Marisa;PERRY, Frazer Charles | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALLEN; BREWER;BROOKS;COOK;DAVIDSON;DUX;FRIBENCE;GODBOLD;JONES; LUDWIG; MCDONALD;MCGUIRE; RUSS; SAWYER; SHARPLIN;SHAW;STEEL;SWAIN;TURNER; | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

HAYWARD; PLATER; SAMPSON; SCHLOSS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

WARD, Warren James | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TURNOR, Scott David; JOHNSON, Benjamin Wade | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HARRIS, Jeromy Lee | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

MADDEN, Ian Robert | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

STIRLING, Scott Gregory | Judge Rinaudo | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GLADSTONE MATTER | Judge Burnett | Court 22 Floor 7 | 4:30 PM | (Sentence)

SINGH, Amandeep | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

JACKSON-KNAGGS, Allister James | Judge Lynham | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WALKER, Peter John | Judge Rosengren | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

BLOWES, Paul Steven | Judge Rosengren | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

JARRETT, Cohen Walter | Judge Rosengren | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:45 AM | (Sentence)

SADDLIER, Graeme John | Judge Jarro | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MCVICAR, Christopher Andrew; RASINI, Martina Luisa | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WITOKO, Nathaniel Leonard | Judge Loury QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

MILLAR, Andrew John | Judge Loury QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

