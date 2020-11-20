Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 20
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 20
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
20th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

PHILLIPS, Cordal Te Rangihaiata | Chief Judge | Court 16 Floor 6 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BLACKADDER, Ryan; DAVIS, Allan Thomas; TAWIL, Mousa | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ABBOTT; BRYANT; CHALMERS, A; CHALMERS, M; CLARK; COLLIER; DAVIES; HERROD; HICKEY; JENKIN; KAVANA; LEE; LITTLE; MITCHELL; SYED; TRATT; VORSTER | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

ABRAHAM; AITAU; ANNING; BEAN; BLATCH; BUCKINGHAM; DUDAREC; FELLAS; JONES; KLEASE; KRAUSE; KUMAR; LEE; LEWIS; LUAL; MCCARTHY; MCDOUGALL; MCKEEN; MIDDLETON; MURRAY; PERRY; ROBERSON; RYAN; SADDLIER; TOMLIN; WHITE, D; WHITE, L; WOOD; MACKRILL; GRIFFITHS; KALOTAI | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MASSEY, Wade Walter | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

CHRISTENSEN, Jai David | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MURRAY, Dean Thomas | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GLOVER, Lindsay Paul; HODGSON, Darran James | Judge Lynham | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BELL, Martin John | Judge Rosengren | Court 32 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

HARDIE, Daniel | Judge Williamson QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MCVICAR, Christopher Andrew; RASINI, Martina Luisa | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 20

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent crowned

        Premium Content REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent crowned

        News The community’s votes are in, and one real estate expert has been declared your top seller.

        ROLLING ON: Rail tourism teases new year reopening

        Premium Content ROLLING ON: Rail tourism teases new year reopening

        Whats On The sound of steam engines could soon be heard across Warwick again as the Downs...

        Family left with nothing after Stanthorpe fire

        Premium Content Family left with nothing after Stanthorpe fire

        News ‘Everything is gone’: The community has rallied HOW YOU CAN HELP

        State backflips on parent prep ban

        Premium Content State backflips on parent prep ban

        Education "These are significant and meaningful days"