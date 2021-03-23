Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

GODDARD, Dale; WILLIS, Tamara Dianne | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALI; BAXTER; FOX; MALLETT; NGUYEN; PORTER; READ; RICHARDSON; SINGLETON; SMITH; WALDORFF; WATSON; SEARL | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

AMOS; BLACK; DAHLSTROM; GREEN; HUNT; KALLEPALLI; STEHR; RILEY | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BELL, Martin John | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CAMPBELL, Robert Jeffrey | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SULLIVAN, Scott Daniel | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WALTERS, Barrie Archie Thomas | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ABRAHAM, Whetu Marama | Judge Kent QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

BEAUMONT, Tahnie Rose | Judge Muir | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HADDAD, Rami El | Judge Muir | Court 25 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

ARMSTRONG, Aaron; NABOULSI, Billal | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

PATANE, Dominic Christian | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DERRICK, Patrick Allan | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 23