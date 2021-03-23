Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 23
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 23
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
23rd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

GODDARD, Dale; WILLIS, Tamara Dianne | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALI; BAXTER; FOX; MALLETT; NGUYEN; PORTER; READ; RICHARDSON; SINGLETON; SMITH; WALDORFF; WATSON; SEARL | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

AMOS; BLACK; DAHLSTROM; GREEN; HUNT; KALLEPALLI; STEHR; RILEY | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BELL, Martin John | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CAMPBELL, Robert Jeffrey | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SULLIVAN, Scott Daniel | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WALTERS, Barrie Archie Thomas | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ABRAHAM, Whetu Marama | Judge Kent QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

BEAUMONT, Tahnie Rose | Judge Muir | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HADDAD, Rami El | Judge Muir | Court 25 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

ARMSTRONG, Aaron; NABOULSI, Billal | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

PATANE, Dominic Christian | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DERRICK, Patrick Allan | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 23

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FLOOD WATCH: Warwick issued heavy rainfall warning

        FLOOD WATCH: Warwick issued heavy rainfall warning

        News GET PREPARED: Warning issued that the situation could become “life threatening”n with Warwick SES on alert.

        100mm of rain predicted to hit Granite Belt in one day

        Premium Content 100mm of rain predicted to hit Granite Belt in one day

        News Whopping storm conditions predicted for the region this week, as other parts of the...

        Two in ICU as COVID-19 shots start at GPs

        Premium Content Two in ICU as COVID-19 shots start at GPs

        Health Two in Qld ICUs with COVID-19 as Australia begins Phase 1B rollout

        GALLERY AND RESULTS: 2021 Mercy Shield

        Premium Content GALLERY AND RESULTS: 2021 Mercy Shield

        Sport Catholic Schools from the Darling Downs, southwest Queensland, and Emerald gathered...